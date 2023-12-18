First Financial Corp IN Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 163.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $167.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.