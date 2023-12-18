Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $48,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.30. 387,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.