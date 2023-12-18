Navalign LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 411.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,710,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,889 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

