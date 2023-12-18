WJ Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

