Affiance Financial LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

MMM traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,427. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.