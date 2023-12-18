Affiance Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.22. 3,913,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,137,702. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.