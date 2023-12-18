Adviser Investments LLC Buys 1,266 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $276.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 63.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

