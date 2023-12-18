Luken Investment Analytics LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,047. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $236.58. The stock has a market cap of $332.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

