iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948,295 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $83,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. 9,945,680 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

