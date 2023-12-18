Cwm LLC Sells 544,784 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,784 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $69,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.76. 272,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

