4,297 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Acquired by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,993,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,813,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,490,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $11,049,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.59. 12,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,450. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $57.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

