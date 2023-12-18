Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $27.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.30. 1,461,655 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

