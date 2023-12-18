Northeast Financial Group Inc. Purchases 56,946 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,946 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 436,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,206. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

