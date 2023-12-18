Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 182.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

