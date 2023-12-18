Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $267,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $372.92. 1,295,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,650. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $373.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

