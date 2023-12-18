Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $592.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,027. The company has a market cap of $269.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.