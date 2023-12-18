Hoese & Co LLP Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hoese & Co LLP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.42. 295,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,742. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

