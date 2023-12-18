Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

