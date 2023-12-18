Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,230,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,213,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.