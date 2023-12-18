SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

