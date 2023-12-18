Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $13.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $885,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $997,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $436.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,844. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $436.07. The company has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.63 and its 200-day moving average is $406.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

