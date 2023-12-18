Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $469.38. The company had a trading volume of 302,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,685. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

