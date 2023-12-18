Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 105 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.71. 948,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,273. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.76. The company has a market cap of $210.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

