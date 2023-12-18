Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 2,188 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $214,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

DD stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $73.80. 855,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,077. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.