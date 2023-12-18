First Financial Corp IN Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Allstate were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 357,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $144.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

