Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $60.85. 368,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,436. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

