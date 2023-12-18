Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VV traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $218.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

