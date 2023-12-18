Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 664,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,744. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

