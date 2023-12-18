Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,158,000 after buying an additional 345,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $55.27. 362,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,711. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.