Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 311,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.32. 4,206,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,783. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.