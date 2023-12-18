First Financial Corp IN Buys Shares of 4,564 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.84. 654,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

