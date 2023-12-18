iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Position Lifted by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 28.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,644,000 after buying an additional 664,321 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000.

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 658,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,733. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

