Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.97. 1,019,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,021. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $164.24. The stock has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

