CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.29. 611,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

