Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Cut by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Gpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 151,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 76,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.09. 1,988,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

