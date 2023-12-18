Ignite Planners LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $43,712,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

NYSE AXP opened at $180.51 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average of $162.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

