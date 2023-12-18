Navalign LLC Acquires Shares of 6,599 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

