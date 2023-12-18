Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 136,473 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 59.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.5% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. 3,897,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155,505. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

