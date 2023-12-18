CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.80. 148,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

