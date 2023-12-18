Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after acquiring an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,740,000 after purchasing an additional 816,830 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.37. 3,389,236 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

