Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after buying an additional 280,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,592. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.19.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

