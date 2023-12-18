5,471 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.03. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

