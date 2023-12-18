Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 8.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 514.2% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.5% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

SBUX opened at $96.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

