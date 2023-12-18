Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $947,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 58.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CarMax by 12.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 175.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $519,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

CarMax Trading Up 1.1 %

CarMax stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 908,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,135. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

