Lakewood Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 3.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $137.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

