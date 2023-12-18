PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,214 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock remained flat at $61.26 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.