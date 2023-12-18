Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Caterpillar accounts for 1.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.00. 1,091,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,123. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.