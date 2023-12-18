Signify Wealth Takes Position in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. TCW Transform Systems ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Stock Performance

BATS NETZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.03. 5,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

