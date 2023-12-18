Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,704,000 after purchasing an additional 773,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 898,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after purchasing an additional 789,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 723,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,837. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.