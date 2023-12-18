Great Waters Wealth Management Has $68.56 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,231 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 13.6% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management owned about 1.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $68,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $45,443,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,328,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,253,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 124,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,273. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

